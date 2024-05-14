All Sections
Ukraine's intelligence chief assessed Russian offensive potential in Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:45
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief, has noted that the forces of the Russian occupation troops on the Kharkiv front are insufficient for a full-fledged advance into Ukraine's territory.

Source: Budanov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 14 May 

Quote: "These are quite limited resources, but they have not yet thrown all their forces into battle. I think that in the coming days, they will use everything they have. But let's say – everything they had at the border, they've already used, now they need to deploy their reserves."

Details: Budanov said that creating any "buffer zones" against the opponent will not succeed. Currently, there are attempts to advance on two fronts, where the Russians are diverting forces and attention away from the eastern front (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.), where the main thrust of Russian assault operations is actually concentrated.

Previously: Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that there are 50,000 Russians at the Kharkiv Oblast border. Ukraine sees no risk of a Russian attack on Kharkiv despite new offensives in the oblast, he added. 

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast. 
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The Russians occupied several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.

