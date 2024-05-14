Putin appoints new defence minister

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister of Russia, replacing Sergei Shoigu.

Source: Kremlin press service

Details: Belousov was previously the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Putin also signed decrees appointing new industry and trade, sport, transport, energy and agriculture ministers.

All other ministers have remained in their positions, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin, and FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

Background:

On 12 May, it was reported that Putin was proposing to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as Defence Minister, replacing Sergei Shoigu.

At the same time, RIA Novosti reported that Putin had appointed Shoigu as Secretary of Russia’s Security Council and had dismissed the previous Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, "in connection with his transfer to another position".

On 14 May, Belousov outlined his priorities as head of the Russian Defence Ministry.

