Drone attack on fuel depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast was a Ukrainian intelligence operation

The attack on a fuel depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 14-15 May was carried out by drones sent by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Quote: "This was some work scheduled by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Targets were hit and fire continues at the facility used by the Russian occupiers for military purposes."

Background: Local authorities in Russia’s Rostov Oblast reported two explosions at a fuel depot. It was claimed there was no fire and no casualties.

