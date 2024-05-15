Blinken announces US$2 billion for needs of Ukrainian defence industry

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has announced that the United States will provide an additional US$2 billion in contributions to a newly created fund to develop Ukraine's defence industry and finance weapons purchases.

Source: European Pravda; Blinken at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv

Details: Blinken said that the US would provide an additional US$2 billion in foreign military funding for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"And we put this together in a first of its kind – the Defence Enterprise Fund – and it has three components," he stated.

The first area will be assistance in acquiring what Ukraine needs, the second will be investments in Ukraine's military-industrial complex so that this industry can be strengthened and Ukraine can produce more weapons "for itself and for others", and the third will be financing the purchase of weapons not only from the United States but also from other partners.

Background:

Earlier during the visit, Blinken said that the future US bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would provide military assistance in various areas and help bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

He also emphasised the contribution of US allies to economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which is three times higher than that of the US.

Support UP or become our patron!