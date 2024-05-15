All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Authorities state fortification works planned for 2023 in Kharkiv Oblast are 100% completed

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 18:57
Authorities state fortification works planned for 2023 in Kharkiv Oblast are 100% completed
Stock photo: Mil.In.Ua

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reacted to the situation with concrete tetrahedrons (triangles – ed.) in Kharkiv Oblast and reported that the works planned for 2023 had been fully completed.

Source: Syniehubov on social media

Quote: "All works on the installation of tetrahedrons with barbed wire were planned for 2023-2024. The tasks set by the military for 2023 have been completed by 100%. This is confirmed by the relevant conclusions of the controlling authorities.

Advertisement:

A part of the work was started in 2024 in accordance with the plan, but the works were put on hold in some areas due to constant Russian attacks. They will be completed once it is physically possible."

Details: Syniehubov stated that the photos, which are being spread on social media, show the remaining materials that were removed by the contractor at the request of one of the brigades for further installation.

Syniehubov says that these materials account for 0.4% of the total construction work of the fortifications of this type.

 
Photo: Deepstate

Quote: "So this is far from being the quantity of tetrahedrons, which, according to some bloggers, could potentially affect the course of combat action.

Spreading such disinformation discredits the troops and those who conduct defensive works."

Details: Syniehubov notes that all the fake information, which emerged right on the day of Russian occupying troops’ invasion of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, is being spread deliberately and is sometimes backed by the media.

Background:

  • Earlier, photos were shared on social media, which allegedly showed tetrahedrons dropped in one place on the outskirts of Liptsy.
  • On 13 May, Syniehubov stated that, on his orders, a meeting is to be held at which all those involved in building fortifications in the oblast will report on the work that has been done.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: Defence Forces partially stabilised situation in Kharkiv Oblast
Special forces from Ukraine's National Guard kill 20 Russian assault troops in one hour in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russia attacks Vovchansk. Animal evacuation through the eyes of a volunteer. Photo report
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: