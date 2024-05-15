All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Defence Forces partially stabilised situation in Kharkiv Oblast

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 15 May 2024, 18:47
Zelenskyy: Defence Forces partially stabilised situation in Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On 15 May, the Ukrainian military managed to "partially stabilise" the situation in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops intensified their offensive.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 15 May

Quote: "All day long, our military and the Ministry of Defence have been delivering reports. Our attention is constantly focused on the frontline, in all combat zones. In Kharkiv Oblast— the areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk — our defensive actions continue. Over the course of the day, our Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine — all units involved — have managed to partially stabilise the situation. The occupier, who entered Kharkiv Oblast, is being destroyed with all available means. Artillery, drones, and our infantry are working quite accurately."

Advertisement:

Details: The president has given special attention to the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast and the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians are seeking to drive back Ukrainian soldiers, making combat actions less focused. "We are reacting to this exactly as we should — we must have the means to retaliate against the enemy in every direction," said Zelenskyy.

Previously: Earlier, Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Ukraine's Defence Forces stopped Russian attempts to break through the defences on the Kharkiv front. The situation has been somewhat stabilised, but fighting continues.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastcounter-offensiveZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Special forces from Ukraine's National Guard kill 20 Russian assault troops in one hour in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russia attacks Vovchansk. Animal evacuation through the eyes of a volunteer. Photo report
Ukraine's Defence Forces push Russians out of Vovchansk: General Staff updates data on Kharkiv front
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: