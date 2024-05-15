All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 15 May 2024, 20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building

Early reports indicate that Russian troops have struck a densely populated residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv. A five-storey residential building has been damaged. So far, two people are known to have been injured.

Source: Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that there is another attack on the area of dense residential neighbourhoods."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor reported that the circumstances of the bombardment are being clarified, and data on the casualties and damage is being gathered.

At about 18:00, Terekhov reported several explosions in the city. 

Updated: Syniehubov reported that, as a result of a Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a five-storey building has been damaged. 

Two civilian men, aged 40 and 20, have been injured and hospitalised. 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivattackmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv
No evacuation from Kharkiv planned, residents from oblast being evacuated to city
Russians use new tactic in Kharkiv Oblast – ISW
21 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – video, photo
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: