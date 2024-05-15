Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building

Early reports indicate that Russian troops have struck a densely populated residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv. A five-storey residential building has been damaged. So far, two people are known to have been injured.

Source: Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that there is another attack on the area of dense residential neighbourhoods."

Details: The mayor reported that the circumstances of the bombardment are being clarified, and data on the casualties and damage is being gathered.

At about 18:00, Terekhov reported several explosions in the city.

Updated: Syniehubov reported that, as a result of a Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a five-storey building has been damaged.

Two civilian men, aged 40 and 20, have been injured and hospitalised.

Background:

Twenty-one people, including three children, were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of 14 May.

Russian occupation troops intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May.

