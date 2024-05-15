All Sections
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 22:33
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian army fired 37 times at the border of Sumy Oblast on 15 May, with a total of 183 explosions recorded. One person was injured and one was killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians fired mortars (11 explosions) and tubed artillery (10 explosions) in Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In Esman hromada, the Russians fired mortars (23 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions), and tubed artillery (23 explosions). A civilian woman lost her life in the attack with an MLRS.

In Znob-Novhorodske hromada, mortar (7 explosions) and artillery attacks (5 explosions) were recorded.

Russians dropped 6 mines in Novoslobidska hromada.

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians carried out mortar attacks (3 explosions), artillery attacks (7 explosions) and dropped a rocket-propelled grenade from a UAV (1 explosion).

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, there were mortar attacks (7 explosions) and artillery strikes (15 explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, there were FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (11 explosions). In addition, there was an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

In Druzhba hromada, Russians attacked with MLRS (28 explosions). One person was injured in the attack.

In Khotin hromada, the Russian invaders opened fire from MLRS (6 explosions) and delivered mortar strikes (3 explosions).

An FPV drone strike was carried out in Shalyhyne hromada (1 explosion).

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
