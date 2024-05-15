Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 23:17
Local authorities in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol reported explosions and a response by air defence late in the evening on 15 May.
Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, so-called governor of Sevastopol; Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel
Details: At 22:55, Razvozhayev reported that air defence was responding in Sevastopol. He claimed that "several air targets" had been downed.
Advertisement:
The Russian occupiers have reportedly closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic.
У Севастополі повідомляють про вибухи та роботу ППО pic.twitter.com/Jm8JGDtP4q— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 15, 2024
Crimean Telegram channels have also reported explosions near Belbek airport, which was attacked on the night of 14-15 May.
Support UP or become our patron!