Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 23:17
Local authorities in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol reported explosions and a response by air defence late in the evening on 15 May.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, so-called governor of Sevastopol; Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: At 22:55, Razvozhayev reported that air defence was responding in Sevastopol. He claimed that "several air targets" had been downed.

The Russian occupiers have reportedly closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic.

Crimean Telegram channels have also reported explosions near Belbek airport, which was attacked on the night of 14-15 May.

Subjects: SevastopolCrimea
