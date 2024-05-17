Russians are preparing – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief forecasts heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expects heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast since he knows that the Russians are preparing to attempt further offensives.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "We realise that there will be heavy fighting, and the enemy is preparing for it."

Details: Syrskyi states that for the last few days, due to the aggravation of the situation in the combat zone he has been working in the units involved in combat action in Kharkiv Oblast.

Syrskyi says Ukrainian forces must do everything to prevent further advancing of the Russian troops. They must hold their positions by launching airstrikes, missile attacks, artillery and tank attacks on the Russians. Ukrainian forces must inflict as many losses as possible upon the Russians and create the conditions for defeating them from the flanks and the rear from different fronts with the help of mobile assault groups and units.

Syrskyi also assumes that the Ukrainian army must use its superiority in the attack UAVs combined with the use of radio-electronic warfare systems and precise artillery fire.

Background:

On 10 May, Russian occupation forces intensified their activities in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone.

On 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had managed to stabilise the situation with the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. They had advanced 10 kilometres deep into Ukraine.

He also stressed that the Russians had only reached the first of three lines of fortifications in Kharkiv Oblast.

