Sculpture marking NATO's 75th anniversary is unveiled in Kyiv – photos

Oleh PavliukFriday, 17 May 2024, 18:30
Photo: MCIP

A sculpture commemorating the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance was unveiled on European Square in Kyiv on 16 May.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (MCIP) on 17 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sculpture, which stands next to the building of Ukraine’s National Philharmonic, was unveiled by the NATO Representation to Ukraine in cooperation with Joint Victory, a non-governmental organisation.

Photo: MCIP

The celebrations included an informal meeting with NATO Assistant Secretary General Marie-Doha Besancenot and a concert at the Philharmonic.

 
Photo: MCIP

"The sculpture on European Square that we are unveiling today symbolises the close cooperation between Ukraine and NATO. It marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Alliance," said Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

For reference: The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was officially founded on 4 April 1949 with the signing of the treaty in Washington. At present, NATO has 32 members, with Sweden and Finland being the latest to join after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: NATO defence ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 13-14 June. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will also take place on the first day.

Subjects: NATO
