NATO sets dates for ministerial meeting and NATO-Ukraine Council in June

NATO defence ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 13-14 June, with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the first day.

Source: press service of the North Atlantic Alliance, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting of NATO defence ministers will be held on Thursday and Friday, 13-14 June, under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg will speak to the press on both days of the meeting.

In addition, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers will take place on 13 June.

The detailed agenda will be announced closer to the date.

Background:

The previous meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in April at Ukraine's request.

In late April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv. He and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, a US$100 billion NATO special fund to support Ukraine.

During a speech to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Stoltenberg explained his vision of Ukraine's NATO accession.

