NATO sets dates for ministerial meeting and NATO-Ukraine Council in June
Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 13:23
NATO defence ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 13-14 June, with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the first day.
Source: press service of the North Atlantic Alliance, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The meeting of NATO defence ministers will be held on Thursday and Friday, 13-14 June, under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Advertisement:
Stoltenberg will speak to the press on both days of the meeting.
In addition, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers will take place on 13 June.
The detailed agenda will be announced closer to the date.
Background:
- The previous meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in April at Ukraine's request.
- In late April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv. He and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed, among other things, a US$100 billion NATO special fund to support Ukraine.
- During a speech to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Stoltenberg explained his vision of Ukraine's NATO accession.
Support UP or become our patron!