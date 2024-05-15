All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO sets dates for ministerial meeting and NATO-Ukraine Council in June

Mariia YemetsWednesday, 15 May 2024, 13:23
NATO sets dates for ministerial meeting and NATO-Ukraine Council in June
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO defence ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 13-14 June, with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the first day.

Source: press service of the North Atlantic Alliance, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting of NATO defence ministers will be held on Thursday and Friday, 13-14 June, under the chairmanship of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Advertisement:

Stoltenberg will speak to the press on both days of the meeting.

In addition, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers will take place on 13 June.

The detailed agenda will be announced closer to the date.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkraine
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
NATO
German MPs propose that NATO intercept drones over Ukraine
German chancellor compares NATO to Three Musketeers: One for all, all for one
US to help NATO and EU punish Russia for cyberattacks against European countries
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: