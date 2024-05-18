Russia's Tuapse oil refinery shut down after drone attack – Reuters

Fire in the town of Tuapse. Photo: Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram channel

A fire caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery on Russia's Black Sea coast has led to an emergency shutdown of the facility. However, there has been a possibility of restarting the refinery fairly soon.

Source: Reuters with reference to two sources familiar with the situation

Details: The fire at Rosneft's oil refinery has been extinguished.

Advertisement:

Rosneft did not give any comment on the attack.

One source stated that the drones hit a liquefied gas production unit in Tuapse, while the oil processing unit remained undamaged.

The source noted that there was no black smoke during the fire, indicating that only liquefied gas was burning.

The source added that, from a technical perspective, it is possible to bypass the liquefied gas unit and restart the refinery relatively soon.

The Tuapse oil refinery shut down oil processing and production due to the fire caused by a drone attack on 25 January and remained closed for about three months. It had resumed operations at the end of April.

Background:

Two UAVs attacked an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 Friday. A fire broke out at the refinery.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 108 Ukrainian UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) had attacked the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 16-17 May and that all of them had been supposedly downed or destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!