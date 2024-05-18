Zelenskyy sees prospects for new Ukrainian counteroffensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has prospects of launching counteroffensive actions in the future if the Armed Forces are sufficiently manned.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with French news agency AFP, when asked whether there are prospects for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive

Quote: "There are prospects. First and foremost we need to stabilise the situation at the line of contact. As you can see, it is not stable.

I would say this: it's their turn now. They need to be stopped, and we will stop them. Then we need the appropriate staffing for the brigades so that they can take the next counteroffensive step."

Details: Asked whether the new counteroffensive could happen in 2025, the president said: "I can't say. I know the answer, but I can't say."

