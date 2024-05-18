All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy sees prospects for new Ukrainian counteroffensive

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 23:46
Zelenskyy sees prospects for new Ukrainian counteroffensive
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has prospects of launching counteroffensive actions in the future if the Armed Forces are sufficiently manned.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with French news agency AFP, when asked whether there are prospects for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive

Quote: "There are prospects. First and foremost we need to stabilise the situation at the line of contact. As you can see, it is not stable.

Advertisement:

I would say this: it's their turn now. They need to be stopped, and we will stop them. Then we need the appropriate staffing for the brigades so that they can take the next counteroffensive step."

Details: Asked whether the new counteroffensive could happen in 2025, the president said: "I can't say. I know the answer, but I can't say."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyycounter-offensive
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, destroying 20 pieces of Russian equipment
Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front
Zelenskyy: Free from Russia, Crimea will be one of the best places to live in Europe
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: