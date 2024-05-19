All Sections
Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers and 16 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 07:16
Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers and 16 tanks
Stock photo: General Staff

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers, 16 tanks and 48 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 492,290 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 7,576 (+16) tanks;
  • 14,630 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,687 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,074 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 803 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 354 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,155 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,204 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,251 (+82) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,077 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: Russiawar
