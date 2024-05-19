Russia loses more than 1,200 soldiers and 16 tanks
Sunday, 19 May 2024, 07:16
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers, 16 tanks and 48 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 492,290 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 7,576 (+16) tanks;
- 14,630 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,687 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,074 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 803 (+2) air defence systems;
- 354 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,155 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,204 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,251 (+82) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,077 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
