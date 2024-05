Russian forces attack 98 settlements in 14 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Russian forces attacked the territory of 14 Ukrainian oblasts on 18 May.

Source: Military Media Center under Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians attacked 98 settlements and 101 infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Russian troops used mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, strategic and tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

Russian attacks resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!