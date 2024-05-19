All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 10,000 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since start of Russian offensive

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 10:10
Over 10,000 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since start of Russian offensive
A man evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A total of 10,314 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts (Kharkiv Oblast) since the beginning of the Russian offensive.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The authorities reported that 12 combat engagements had taken place on the Kharkiv front.

Advertisement:

Russian troops are continuing their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences in the vicinity of the settlement of Zelene and pursuing their efforts to capture the town of Vovchansk.

Ukraine's Defence Forces are trying to push the Russians back near the village of Hlyboke and the town of Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements on the Kupiansk front has increased to 11 over the past 24 hours.

Civilian fatalities and injuries have been reported in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Saturday has increased to six.

A house was damaged and a man, 55, injured in a Russian strike on Vovchansk. In the afternoon, a woman, 60, was killed, and two women and a man were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastevacuationwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front
Russians attack Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, four civilians injured
Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: