Over 10,000 people evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since start of Russian offensive

A total of 10,314 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts (Kharkiv Oblast) since the beginning of the Russian offensive.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The authorities reported that 12 combat engagements had taken place on the Kharkiv front.

Russian troops are continuing their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences in the vicinity of the settlement of Zelene and pursuing their efforts to capture the town of Vovchansk.

Ukraine's Defence Forces are trying to push the Russians back near the village of Hlyboke and the town of Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements on the Kupiansk front has increased to 11 over the past 24 hours.

Civilian fatalities and injuries have been reported in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on Saturday has increased to six.

A house was damaged and a man, 55, injured in a Russian strike on Vovchansk. In the afternoon, a woman, 60, was killed, and two women and a man were injured.

