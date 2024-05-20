All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 20 May 2024, 11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has stated that some countries have already sent their instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Financial Times

Details: Kallas noted that NATO allies should not fear that sending troops to Ukraine to train its soldiers could draw the Alliance into a war with Russia.

Advertisement:

She mentioned that "there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already," and they are doing so at their own risk.

She said that if Russian forces were to attack NATO country instructors in Ukraine, this would not automatically trigger Article 5 on mutual defence. 

"I can’t possibly imagine that if somebody is hurt there, then those who have sent their people will say ‘it’s Article 5. Let’s . . . bomb Russia.’ It is not how it works. It’s not automatic. So these fears are not well-founded," Kallas said.

In Estonia, according to the Prime Minister, sending instructors to Ukraine requires approval from parliament. "It is an open public debate, but I think we shouldn’t rule out anything right now," she said.

Kallas reiterated her belief that she does not see a risk of direct conflict with Russia if allies help Kyiv train Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian territory. 

"Russia’s propaganda is all about being in a war with NATO, so they don’t need an excuse. Whatever we do on our side . . . if they want to attack, they will attack," Kallas believes.

Background:

  • Back in March, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski hinted that a certain number of Western military personnel are already present on Ukrainian territory, and this is not really a secret.
  • Madis Roll, the advisor to the President of Estonia for National Security, stated that the Estonian government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending troops to the west of Ukraine.
  • Later, Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defence of Estonia, said that the suggestion to send troops to Ukraine has not found support either in Estonia or at European Union level.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Estoniawar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Estonia
Estonian defence minister denies "serious talks" to send European troops to Ukraine are underway
Estonia is seriously considering sending troops to Ukraine – advisor to Estonian President
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: