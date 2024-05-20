All Sections
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 20 May 2024, 11:45
The Slavyansk oil refinery. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

The Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has confirmed that at least one plant facility was damaged as a result of drone attacks on 19 May.

Source: a Slavyansk ECO Group representative in an interview with Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Radio Liberty Russia

Details: The ECO Group representative said the scale of the damage "is not yet fully known."

On the night of 19 May, authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reported that a drone had crashed at the refinery, adding that there were no fires, damage, or casualties. 

This morning, the local authority in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, where the refinery is located, clarified that six drones had fallen on the plant's territory, stating that preliminary reports indicated there were no casualties or damage caused. 

Later, Eduard Trudnev, Director of Integrated Security at Slavyansk ECO Group, stated that there was visible damage to the refinery's premises. The refinery has suspended its operations.

Background:

  • An Ukrainska Pravda source has confirmed that drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in Russia during the night of 18-19 May.

Subjects: dronesState Security Service of UkraineoilRussia
