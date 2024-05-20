Air defence responds to Russian drones in Lviv Oblast

An air defence mobile fire group. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack on the night of 19-20 May and on the early morning of 20 May.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers of the Air Command Zakhid (West) and mobile fire groups are targeting enemy drones in Lviv Oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast at 02:57 because of the threat of a Russian UAV attack.

The all-clear was given at 04:25.

Update: At 05:00, another air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast as Russian drones reached the area again.

Kozytskyi said at 05:33 that air defence was operating again in Lviv Oblast.

