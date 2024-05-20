Air defence responds to Russian drones in Lviv Oblast
Monday, 20 May 2024, 03:46
Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack on the night of 19-20 May and on the early morning of 20 May.
Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram
Quote: "Soldiers of the Air Command Zakhid (West) and mobile fire groups are targeting enemy drones in Lviv Oblast."
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast at 02:57 because of the threat of a Russian UAV attack.
The all-clear was given at 04:25.
Update: At 05:00, another air-raid warning was issued in Lviv Oblast as Russian drones reached the area again.
Kozytskyi said at 05:33 that air defence was operating again in Lviv Oblast.
