Defence of Vovchansk: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian electronic warfare system – video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:53
Russian electronic warfare system. Photo: Screenshot from video by SBGS

Aerial reconnaissance units of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system near the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast), which the Russians used to protect their positions and shelters from Ukrainian drones.

Source: SBGS

Quote: "The invaders are increasingly using electronic warfare equipment to protect their positions and shelters from our drones. In order to crush the enemy effectively, it is necessary to destroy electronic warfare equipment first. The video shows one of these assets being destroyed by aerial reconnaissance units of SBGS on the outskirts of Vovchansk."

Background:

  • On 13 May, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the front line and grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast had grown. The Russian military is attempting to deliberately extend it by conducting targeted small-scale attacks in a number of new areas.
  • He further stated that "the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas continues". A total of 5,700 people had been evacuated, and another 1,600 were due to be evacuated on 13 May. There were still around 200-300 civilians left in Vovchansk, he said.
  • On 21 May, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, reported on the 24/7 newscast that Ukrainian forces had succeeded in stabilising the situation in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly in the city of Vovchansk, though the situation in the area remained difficult.
  • On 21 May, Syniehubov reported that about 100 people remained in Vovchansk, with Russian soldiers threatening to shoot them and preventing them from evacuating.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastState Border Guard Service
