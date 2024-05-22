US Senator calls on US to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia

US Senator Jim Risch believes it is necessary to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US-delivered weapons when it is necessary for its defence.

Source: Risch on Twitter (X)

Details: Risch, a Republican who co-chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, responded to a quote from the Pentagon chief that the United States was asking for the use of provided weapons against targets within Ukrainian territory.

"Ukraine must be allowed to defend itself, period. If that means striking a Russian bomber launching missiles at Ukrainian civilians from Russian airspace, then Ukraine should be able to take that shot," he said.

Background: Earlier, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee released an appeal from a group of congressmen from both parties to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin calling for a faster delivery of weapons to Ukraine and allowing Ukraine to attack targets in Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine is in talks with international partners about the possibility of striking targets in Russia with their weapons.

