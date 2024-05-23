Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones, launching air-dropped mines and causing 139 explosions over past 24 hours

The aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times over the past 24 hours, using First-Person View (FPV) drones and launching air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 139 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas have been targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars and artillery, dropped VOG rocket-propelled grenades from a UAV, and mounted an FPV drone strike (71 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

Russian forces used mortars to target Seredyna-Buda hromada (10 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was fired upon with small arms.

Mortar bombardments were recorded in Esman hromada (six explosions).

The Russians fired on Bilopillia hromada using a tank, launching artillery and mortar bombardments, and dropping VOGs from a UAV (30 explosions).

The Russians dropped nine mines from drones on the territory of Putyvl hromada.

Russian forces attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (three explosions).

A mortar attack was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada (three explosions).

The Russians attacked Mykolaivka hromada with an FPV drone (one explosion).

There was an artillery attack on Krasnopillia hromada (six explosions).

