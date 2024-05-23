All Sections
Russians build filtration camps for Ukrainians in Volga Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 May 2024, 03:24
Russians build filtration camps for Ukrainians in Volga Oblast
A mum and her child. Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians launched large-scale construction of filtration camps in Volga Oblast under the guise of so-called pioneer camps for children.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC stated that such filtration camps involve the deployment of quickly assembled modular houses (more like barracks) that can accommodate hundreds of people.

Quote: "The Kremlin has been building a system of filtration camps since the beginning of its occupation of Ukraine. In such zones, people are tested for loyalty to the occupation authorities. They are also trying to create a database of residents of the occupied territories."

Details: The NRC added that the Russians have recently increased filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Particularly strict checks are observed in the South of Ukraine," the NRC noted.

Subjects: Russiadeportationoccupation
