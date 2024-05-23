All Sections
Russia loses 1,330 soldiers, aircraft and 40 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 23 May 2024, 07:48
Russia loses 1,330 soldiers, aircraft and 40 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,330 soldiers, 27 armoured combat vehicles, 11 tanks and an aircraft over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 497,700 (+1,330) military personnel;
  • 7,622 (+11) tanks;
  • 14,748 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,860 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,077 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 813 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 355 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,391 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,209 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,513 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,094 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

