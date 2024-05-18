Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed
Saturday, 18 May 2024, 15:40
Two civilians were killed when their car came under Russian fire as they attempted to evacuate from the town of Vovchansk.
Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office
Details: An investigation found that four civilians were trying to leave Vovchansk by car on 16 May.
They came under Russian fire as they were driving through the town. The driver, 70, and a passenger, 83, were killed instantly.
The driver's wife and another passenger were injured.
