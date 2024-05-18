Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed

Two civilians were killed when their car came under Russian fire as they attempted to evacuate from the town of Vovchansk.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: An investigation found that four civilians were trying to leave Vovchansk by car on 16 May.

Advertisement:

They came under Russian fire as they were driving through the town. The driver, 70, and a passenger, 83, were killed instantly.

The driver's wife and another passenger were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!