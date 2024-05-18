All Sections
Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 15:40
The town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap

Two civilians were killed when their car came under Russian fire as they attempted to evacuate from the town of Vovchansk.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: An investigation found that four civilians were trying to leave Vovchansk by car on 16 May.

They came under Russian fire as they were driving through the town. The driver, 70, and a passenger, 83, were killed instantly.

The driver's wife and another passenger were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

