Police officer killed in Russian drone attack during evacuation from Vovchansk – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 May 2024, 14:16
Illustrative photo from Facebook of The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that a police officer has been killed in Vovchansk as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on a police service vehicle during an evacuation from the city.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "In Vovchansk, the Russians fired on a police car during an evacuation. One police officer was killed and another injured.

The occupiers attacked the evacuation vehicle with a First-Person-View drone. Two police officers were in the vehicle at the time, on their way to rescue civilians."

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "Around 11:00 on 22 May, an enemy FPV drone hit the roof of a police car in Vovchansk. The officers were carrying out evacuation measures at the time. A 41-year-old police officer was killed. A 27-year-old police officer was injured."

Details: The Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

Update: After some time, the statement disappeared from the prosecutor's office page. Ukrainska Pravda contacted the authority and requested a comment.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, said the statement had been deleted because the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is still ongoing.

"That was the information we initially received. Then there were a number of clarifications. It was deleted because the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is still ongoing," Chubenko said.

