Russia's new defence minister follows Putin in visit to Belarus

Andrei Belousov, Russia's new Defence Minister, has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that a Tu-214PU-SBUS with registration number RA-64530 landed at Machulishchy airfield on 24 May.

Advertisement:

This aircraft belongs to Russia's Defence Ministry and is equipped with a special on-board communication device, the SBUS-214. Belaruski Hajun has information that Andrei Belousov, Russia's new Defence Minister, arrived in Minsk on board this plane.

The media outlet further noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Alexei Likhachev, Head of Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom, are also currently in Belarus.

Background: On 23 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin travelled to Belarus, where he met with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, in the evening.

The Kremlin press service said that during the talks, "it is planned to discuss the most burning issues of the further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda."

In addition, Putin said that during his visit to Belarus, he intends to discuss security issues with Lukashenko, as well as Belarus' participation in exercises with non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!