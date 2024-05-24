All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images show fighter jets damaged at airfield in Russia on 19 May by drones – video, photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 May 2024, 15:02
Satellite images show fighter jets damaged at airfield in Russia on 19 May by drones – video, photo
Airfield in Kushchevsk, Russia. Photo: Skhemy

Skhemy project's investigative journalists have published Planet Labs satellite images showing the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kushchevsk airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty 

Details: At the request of Skhemy and the Russian service of Radio Svoboda, aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi analysed the satellite images and noted that at least two Russian fighter jets had been damaged at the airfield.

Advertisement:

"The Su-30, which has hardly changed its position since 11 May and is located next to the damaged Su-27, could also have been damaged."

 
Airfield in Kushchevsk, Russia.
Photo: Skhemy

Khrapchynskyi also noted that most of the Russian fighter jets were removed from the airfield after the Ukrainian UAV strikes.

In addition, the aviation expert added that the Kushchevsk airfield is a training base for the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School, where Russians train future pilots. However, Russia is now also using this airfield to attack Ukrainian positions.

Background:

  • On the night of 18-19 May, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence systems destroyed 60 UAVs over Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, as well as one drone and nine ATACMS missiles over occupied Crimea.
  • A source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said that on the night of 18-19 May, drones of the SSU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kushchevsk military airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery plant in Russia. Dozens of different aircraft attacking Ukrainian positions on the contact line were stationed at this airfield: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27 and MiG-29, the source said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesfighter jets
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Russia
Russia's new defence minister follows Putin in visit to Belarus
Russia uses Moldova as testing ground for new influence technologies – Moldovan Foreign minister
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia for purchasing arms from North Korea
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: