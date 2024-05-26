All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Bundestag calls on Western countries to provide air defence over Western part of Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 17:21
German Bundestag calls on Western countries to provide air defence over Western part of Ukraine
German CDU lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter. Photo: Getty Images

Given the Russian forces’ push in Ukraine, German CDU lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter believes that Western nations should provide air protection for Ukraine's western regions.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "The coalition of the willing could extend its own air defence in the corridor from 70 to 100 kilometres to the western territory of Ukraine," Kiesewetter said.

Advertisement:

Details: He added this would relieve Ukrainian military and allow them to concentrate on air defence in the country's east.

Kiesewetter added that some countries, notably Lithuania, are considering deploying field hospitals, sapper engineers, and logistics and repair teams to Ukraine.

"We should not rule anything out and have to study who is able to do this," he added.

This is "perfectly permissible" under international law and makes sense in terms of security strategy, Kiesewetter believes.

Prior media reports say Germany's primary parties were divided on the idea of NATO forces participating in the closing of the sky over part of Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Western countries may send military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops on the ground and shield them from Russian attacks with more air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyaid for Ukraineair defence
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Germany
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
Ukrainian to be implemented as second foreign language in schools in Hessen federal land in Germany
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: