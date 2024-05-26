German Bundestag calls on Western countries to provide air defence over Western part of Ukraine

Given the Russian forces’ push in Ukraine, German CDU lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter believes that Western nations should provide air protection for Ukraine's western regions.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The coalition of the willing could extend its own air defence in the corridor from 70 to 100 kilometres to the western territory of Ukraine," Kiesewetter said.

Details: He added this would relieve Ukrainian military and allow them to concentrate on air defence in the country's east.

Kiesewetter added that some countries, notably Lithuania, are considering deploying field hospitals, sapper engineers, and logistics and repair teams to Ukraine.

"We should not rule anything out and have to study who is able to do this," he added.

This is "perfectly permissible" under international law and makes sense in terms of security strategy, Kiesewetter believes.

Prior media reports say Germany's primary parties were divided on the idea of NATO forces participating in the closing of the sky over part of Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Western countries may send military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops on the ground and shield them from Russian attacks with more air defence systems.

