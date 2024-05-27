Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 28 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 27 May 2024, 07:50
Russia keeps suffering losses in its war against Ukraine, and Russian forces have lost 1,150 more soldiers, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 502,340 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 7,671 (+9) tanks;
- 14,818 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,981 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,084 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 815 (+1) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,467 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,221 (+12) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,694 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,118 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!