Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 28 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 May 2024, 07:50
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 28 artillery systems over past day
Facebook photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia keeps suffering losses in its war against Ukraine, and Russian forces have lost 1,150 more soldiers, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 502,340 (+1,150) military personnel;
  • 7,671 (+9) tanks;
  • 14,818 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,981 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,084 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 815 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,467 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,221 (+12) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,694 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,118 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed. 

