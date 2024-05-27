Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 28 artillery systems over past day

Facebook photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia keeps suffering losses in its war against Ukraine, and Russian forces have lost 1,150 more soldiers, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

502,340 (+1,150) military personnel;

7,671 (+9) tanks;

14,818 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

12,981 (+28) artillery systems;

1,084 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

815 (+1) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,467 (+42) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,221 (+12) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

17,694 (+55) vehicles and tankers;

2,118 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

