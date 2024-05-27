All Sections
Two drones fall on Russian oil depot

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 May 2024, 05:22
Two drones fall on Russian oil depot
A damaged gas station in Russia. Photo from the Astra Telegram channel

Two drones have fallen at an oil depot in the town of Livny in Russia's Oryol Oblast.

Source: Andrei Klychkov, Governor of Russia’s Oryol Oblast

Quote: "A drone fell at a fuel station in the town of Livny during another large-scale attack on Oryol Oblast this morning.

Part of the facade of the office building was damaged. Emergency services as well as city administration representatives promptly arrived to contain the fire and deal with the aftermath.

Another drone crashed while they were working at the fuel station."

Details: Klychkov added that a fire appliance driver had been killed at the scene.

He added that three other emergency service employees had been injured.

Background: At the beginning of May, authorities in Russia's Oryol and Kursk oblasts reported drone attacks and damage to energy infrastructure facilities. 

