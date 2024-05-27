Russians hit Nikopol district, damaging company premises and houses – photos

Fire at the scene of the strike in Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces bombarded Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 26 May and on the night of 26-27 May, damaging the premises of a private company and two houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The occupiers attacked Nikopol district again. Last night, a kamikaze drone attacked Marhanets hromada. At night, Nikopol itself was shelled with heavy artillery. The district centre was also hit in the morning. A fire broke out. Premises belonging to a private company and two houses were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Damaged house in Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak stressed that there were no casualties, and the inspection of the areas is still ongoing.

Damaged house in Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!