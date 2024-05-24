Three civilians injured in Russian strikes on Nikopol

A private house damaged in the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces struck the city of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 24 May. The number of casualties has risen to three.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Based on updated information, three people have been injured in Nikopol in today's Russian strikes.

All of them suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A man, 24, and a woman, 37, have been hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man, 52, will be treated at home."

Details: The authorities reported that Russian forces targeted Nikopol with artillery and a kamikaze drone on 24 May. The strike damaged a private house. A woman had been inside. She has survived.

Background: On the morning of 24 May, at least two people were injured, and residential buildings, a shop, a bus and a car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were damaged in a morning Russian attack.

