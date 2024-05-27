Russians hit invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast and wound 3 people over past day

Russian troops bombarded nine settlements in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, on 26 May, hitting an invincibility centre and wounding three residents. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts.]

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, the settlements of Komyshany, Bilozerka, Sadove, Antonivka, Novotiahynka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Rakivka and Kherson came under enemy fire.

The enemy conducted airstrikes with glide bombs on Beryslav and Kherson districts."

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, and 12 houses were damaged in particular.

An administrative building and an invincibility centre were also hit. An outbuilding, a warehouse and a car were damaged.

Prokudin also said that three people had been injured.

