All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast and wound 3 people over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 27 May 2024, 08:28
Russians hit invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast and wound 3 people over past day
Smoke after explosions. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops bombarded nine settlements in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, on 26 May, hitting an invincibility centre and wounding three residents. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts.]

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, the settlements of Komyshany, Bilozerka, Sadove, Antonivka, Novotiahynka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Rakivka and Kherson came under enemy fire.

Advertisement:

The enemy conducted airstrikes with glide bombs on Beryslav and Kherson districts."

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, and 12 houses were damaged in particular.

An administrative building and an invincibility centre were also hit. An outbuilding, a warehouse and a car were damaged.

Prokudin also said that three people had been injured. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported
Russians target infrastructure facilities in Kherson Oblast, and injure civilians
Ukraine brings back six more children from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: