Russians attack Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 22:50
Two people were injured in the Russian attack on Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast on Sunday.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authority reported that in the evening around 21:00, Russian troops attacked Mykhailivka in Beryslav district.
Advertisement:
An 80-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack and taken to hospital.
Later it became known about another casualty in the attack of Mykhaylivka. A 58-year-old woman was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a contusion.
Support UP or become our patron!