Russians attack Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 22:50
Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: deepstatemap

Two people were injured in the Russian attack on Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast on Sunday.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authority reported that in the evening around 21:00, Russian troops attacked Mykhailivka in Beryslav district.

An 80-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack and taken to hospital.

Later it became known about another casualty in the attack of Mykhaylivka. A 58-year-old woman was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a contusion.

