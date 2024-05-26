Russians attack Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast, casualties reported

Two people were injured in the Russian attack on Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast on Sunday.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authority reported that in the evening around 21:00, Russian troops attacked Mykhailivka in Beryslav district.

An 80-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack and taken to hospital.

Later it became known about another casualty in the attack of Mykhaylivka. A 58-year-old woman was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a contusion.

