Russians strike open car wash in Snihurivka, 3 killed, 6 wounded – photos
Monday, 27 May 2024, 18:27
A Russian missile attack on Monday killed three people and wounded six others in the town of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast.
Source: Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In Snihurivka, a missile targeted a self-service car wash. 2 have been wounded (one girl in serious condition).
P.S. An open car wash is a ‘super-important military target’. The Russians are terrorists."
Updated: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has completed the rescue operations. As of 18:00, three people are known to have been killed and six injured in the missile attack on the town of Snihurivka.
