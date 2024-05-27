All Sections
Ukrainian pro-Russian collaborators tortured 16-year-old in Kupiansk district for 16 days

Monday, 27 May 2024, 18:20
Ukrainian pro-Russian collaborators tortured 16-year-old in Kupiansk district for 16 days
Collaborators in Kupiansk district held a teenager in a torture chamber. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

During the Russian occupation, three Kupiansk district residents detained and tortured a 16-year-old boy for 16 days.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the offenders will face charges of violating laws and customs of war, as well as collaboration.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2022, in one of the Kupiansk district's settlements, a 16-year-old teenager was going home when a car approached him. Three men in military attire forced the boy into the car and drove him to a torture chamber on the grounds of a Kupiansk Oblast police station.

Prosecutors state that the men have abused the teenager for 16 days. The attackers strapped a gas mask to his head, closing his airways, forced him to crouch and push up from the floor, beat him mercilessly, virtually didn't feed him, and gave him technical water instead of drinking water. The boy was compelled to dig through the rubble after bombardment and wash the Russian forces’ automobiles.

In this way, the individuals attempted to extract information about Ukrainian military personnel and citizens who supported Ukraine.

Investigators discovered that during the takeover, two of the kidnappers worked with the Russians and maintained pseudo-positions in the "interim civil administration" and "police".

The Prosecutor's Office issued an indictment against the three Kupiansk district citizens under Article 28.2 and Article 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war). Two of them were also charged with collaboration (Article 111-1.7 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code). According to these articles, they face 8 to 15 years in prison.

Previously, we reported that members of the LGBTQ+ community were imprisoned, tortured and sexually abused by the Russian military during the Russian occupation of Kherson's right bank.

