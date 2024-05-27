All Sections
Russia attacks companies producing sweets and agricultural machinery in Kharkiv

Monday, 27 May 2024, 22:48
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Russians attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv, damaging two companies that produced sweets and agricultural machinery. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the Russians fired two UMPB D-30 (unified multi-purpose glide) aerial bombs on the Kholodnohirskyi district. 

"Two companies were hit, one of which produces sweets and the other specialises in the production of agricultural machinery," the statement said.

The attack killed a 46-year-old woman and injured 11 other people. 

Background:

On 25 May, Russian troops attacked the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv.

