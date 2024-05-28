All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police find body of 8-year-old boy's father from Kharkiv: child took DNA test

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:01
Police find body of 8-year-old boy's father from Kharkiv: child took DNA test
On 26 May, the boy and his mother appealed to law enforcement officers for help finding him. Photo: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Experts have managed to identify the body of the father of 8-year-old Mykhailo from Kharkiv, who had previously taken a DNA test to help find his father. The child's father worked at the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket which was attacked by the Russians on 25 May.

The National Police of Ukraine reported the results of the forensic analysis of the 38-year-old man's body.

On 26 May, Mykhailo’s father never came home from work. Mykhailo went with his mother to the headquarters of the investigation department, which had been set up near the destroyed Epicentr. There, the boy underwent a DNA sampling procedure, the samples from which were later used by experts to identify the deceased.

Advertisement:

As of 06:00 on 28 May, the National Police had identified 16 bodies, law enforcement officials said. In total, 18 people died in the attack and 48 others were injured.

On 27 May, local services found unexploded munitions 80 metres from the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket, which indicates a "deliberate tactic by the Russian Federation aimed at destroying the civilian population of Kharkiv".

Background: 

  • On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, claiming the lives of 15 people and leaving 25 injured
  • It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire in Epicentr caused by Russian strikes.
  • On the morning of 27 May, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast police investigation department, said that the body of a 17-year-old boy who was in Epicentr at the time of the attack had been found and identified by DNA samples.
  • Later, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that the death toll in the attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket had risen to 18, with 48 more people injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces drop another bomb on Kharkiv
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 May: body of another civilian killed in attack found, bringing death toll to 18
There could have been more casualties in Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: investigators find unexploded ordnance nearby – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: