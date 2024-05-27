All Sections
There could have been more casualties in Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket: investigators find unexploded ordnance nearby – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 27 May 2024, 18:16
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Prosecutors in Kharkiv Oblast, along with personnel of the State Emergency Service and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, have uncovered unexploded munitions 80 metres from the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket, which was targeted by Russian airstrikes on 25 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Details: "According to preliminary data, there was also a UMPB D-30 munition."

According to law enforcement agencies, it miraculously did not make it to the home improvement hypermarket on May 25.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Furthermore, it was found that the Russian forces used reconnaissance UAVs to guide their attack.

Quote: "This suggests that the Russian Federation made a purposeful attempt to target Kharkiv's civilian population.

The Russian forces purposely launched multiple weapons at the same time to kill as many employees and customers as possible while also intimidating local residents."

Background: 

  • On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, claiming the lives of 15 people and leaving 25 injured
  • It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire in Epicentr caused by Russian strikes.
  • On the morning of 27 May, Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast police investigation department, said that the body of a 17-year-old boy who was in Epicentr at the time of the attack had been found and identified by DNA samples.
  • Later, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that the death toll in the attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket had risen to 18, with 48 more people injured.

Subjects: Kharkivwarwar crimesProsecutor's Office
