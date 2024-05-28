Ukraine's Air Force warns of drone attacks in various oblasts
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 22:41
Russian forces launched attack drones from Ukraine’s south on the evening of 28 May.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts: [there's] a threat of enemy attack UAVs! UAVs from Kherson Oblast heading for Mykolaiv Oblast."
Advertisement:
Details: The Air Force later reported that several groups of UAVs had been spotted in Mykolaiv Oblast, heading for Kirovohrad Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!