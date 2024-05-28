All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force warns of drone attacks in various oblasts

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 22:41
Ukraine's Air Force warns of drone attacks in various oblasts
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched attack drones from Ukraine’s south on the evening of 28 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts: [there's] a threat of enemy attack UAVs! UAVs from Kherson Oblast heading for Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: The Air Force later reported that several groups of UAVs had been spotted in Mykolaiv Oblast, heading for Kirovohrad Oblast.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
