Ukraine's Air Force warns of drone attacks in various oblasts

Russian forces launched attack drones from Ukraine’s south on the evening of 28 May.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts: [there's] a threat of enemy attack UAVs! UAVs from Kherson Oblast heading for Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: The Air Force later reported that several groups of UAVs had been spotted in Mykolaiv Oblast, heading for Kirovohrad Oblast.

