Russian attack on Nikopol: number of victims increases to 4 – photo

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 1 May 2024, 15:41
Russian attack on Nikopol: number of victims increases to 4 – photo
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Four people were injured in Russian shelling and a kamikaze drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 30 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social networks 

Details: He added that a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman had been hospitalised. They are in a state of moderate severity. Another 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were also hurt. They were given the proper medical attention and then released to be treated at home.

Several departments at the local hospital, as well as the ambulance, were damaged. The school and sports grounds have also been affected. Seven residential buildings and six outbuildings have been targeted. Street lighting poles and electrical lines suffered in the attack. An automobile went on fire. Rescuers put out the flames.

Previously: The shelling of Nikopol was reported on Wednesday morning. Lysak then stated that one person had been injured.

