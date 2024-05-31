All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Security agreement between Ukraine and Poland can be signed before NATO summit in July

Mariia Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 May 2024, 19:51
Security agreement between Ukraine and Poland can be signed before NATO summit in July
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

The bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, which is a continuation of the Vilnius G7 Declaration, can be finalised and signed before the NATO summit on 9-11 July.

Source: Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a comment to the media in Prague, writes PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski stated that he briefed NATO allies about the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral security arrangement with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He said that the negotiations are "going well" and that the parties expect to sign the agreement before the NATO summit in Washington, which begins on 9 July.

On 31 May, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, the signing of bilateral agreements with Norway, Sweden, and Iceland was announced.

The number of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and its partners under the Vilnius G7 Declaration has risen to 15.

Before this, Kyiv had signed bilateral agreements with Portugal, Spain, and Belgium.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poland
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Poland
Warsaw proposes to train unit of military-age Ukrainians residing in Poland on its territory
Ukraine had right to strike Russia with Polish weapons since 2022 – Polish Foreign Minister
Poland allows Ukraine to use Polish-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: