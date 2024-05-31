Security agreement between Ukraine and Poland can be signed before NATO summit in July

The bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, which is a continuation of the Vilnius G7 Declaration, can be finalised and signed before the NATO summit on 9-11 July.

Source: Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a comment to the media in Prague, writes PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski stated that he briefed NATO allies about the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral security arrangement with Ukraine.

He said that the negotiations are "going well" and that the parties expect to sign the agreement before the NATO summit in Washington, which begins on 9 July.

On 31 May, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, the signing of bilateral agreements with Norway, Sweden, and Iceland was announced.

The number of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and its partners under the Vilnius G7 Declaration has risen to 15.

Before this, Kyiv had signed bilateral agreements with Portugal, Spain, and Belgium.

