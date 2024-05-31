Ukraine and Iceland sign security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland, have signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support on 31 May in Stockholm.

Source: press service of Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Under the agreement, the text of which was published on the website of Zelenskyy, Iceland committed to provide comprehensive and long-term economic, humanitarian and defence support for Ukraine, as well as to facilitate Ukraine’s future EU and NATO membership.

Iceland has committed to a minimum of 4 billion ISK (almost US$30 million) annually during the period 2024-2028.

Support for Ukraine will last while the agreement is valid.

Iceland is also ready to fund, procure and supply defence materials and equipment. Moreover, Iceland will cooperate with Ukraine to develop the defence industry of the latter.

The unique nature of the agreement is that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military supplies and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo aircraft.

Moreover, Iceland will pay special attention to supporting and equipping Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces.

Separate sections of the agreement are about support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions against Russia, compensation for damage and holding the aggressor accountable.

The agreement also provides for strengthening social and civilian infrastructure, specifically in the education and energy security sectors.

Iceland commits to strengthening its diplomatic representation in Kyiv in order to deepen cooperation with governmental institutions, the parliament, civil society and the private sector in Ukraine.

In total, Ukraine has signed 14 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

Earlier on 31 May, Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with Sweden.

Among other things, the agreement also provides for the prospect of supplying Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets in the future.

