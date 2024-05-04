All Sections
Russian drones hit Kharkiv twice: large fire breaks out, four people injured, including child

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 01:40
Fires after Russian attacks. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

Two strikes by the Russian Shahed attack drones were recorded in the city of  Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. A total of four people were injured, including a child.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said that both strikes hit civilian infrastructure facilities in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. 

There is a large-scale fire at the scene of one of them. 

Updated at 01:57: Terekhov clarified that the number of casualties has increased to three, including a child.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 02:10 that a civilian two-storey office building in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv caught fire as a result of the falling debris of the downed Shahed drone.

A fourteen year-old and a woman were taken to hospital, and another 89-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

Firefighters are extinguishing fires in civilian infrastructure and trees at two more addresses.

Syniehubov added that the number of casualties had increased, following a report of a 52-year-old woman who was wounded.

Background: 

  • At midnight, the Russians launched a group of attack UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The drones were flying southwest.
  • During the Russian drone attack, explosions rocked Kharkiv.

Subjects: KharkivShahed dronedrones
