Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, drones and air-dropped mines, causing more than 200 explosions over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 03:40
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have struck Sumy Oblast 41 times over the past 24 hours, using unguided missiles, First-Person View (FPV) drones and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 214 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas have been attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians fired mortars and tube artillery on Esman hromada (25 explosions). [The figures in parentheses indicate the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks.]

Russian forces bombarded Yunakivka hromada with artillery, mortars and multiple-launch rocket systems (27 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was attacked with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and tubed artillery (15 explosions). The Russians also launched three air-dropped mines on this hromada.

Russian mortar bombardment and an attack by FPV drones were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada (22 explosions).

Russian forces targeted Velyka Pysarivka hromada with grenade launchers, artillery, and mortars (43 explosions). In addition, the Russians launched helicopter-mounted unguided missiles on this hromada (four more explosions).

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with mortars (three explosions).

Russian troops attacked Znob-Novhorodske hromada with tubed artillery (8 explosions).

An FPV drone attack and tubed artillery fire were recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada (11 explosions).

There was a mortar bombardment of Khotin hromada (three explosions).

Mykolaivka hromada was attacked by an FPV drone (one explosion).

The Russians fired on Bilopillia hromada with tubed artillery and launched an attack with an FPV drone (five explosions).

Russian soldiers attacked Druzhba hromada with MLRS (21 explosions).

The Russians launched nine air-dropped mines on Nova Sloboda hromada.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
