Explosions ring out in Sumy due to multiple rocket launcher attacks

There have been media reports of explosions in Sumy on Saturday evening. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said the Russians used long-range multiple-launch rocket systems in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Suspilne; Kordon.Media; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 22:13, Suspilne reported an explosion in Sumy.

Advertisement:

Local media outlet Kordon.Media reported three explosions in Sumy.

Later, a message from the Oblast Military Administration appeared.

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "Today, on 4 May, the enemy used long-range multiple-launch rocket systems in Sumy Oblast. Early reports indicate that no one was injured."

Support UP or become our patron!