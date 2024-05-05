Series of explosions rock Kharkiv once again

A series of explosions, likely from outside the city, were heard in Kharkiv at around 04:00 on 5 May.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Background: On the night of 4-5 May, explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

