Series of explosions rock Kharkiv once again
Sunday, 5 May 2024, 04:00
A series of explosions, likely from outside the city, were heard in Kharkiv at around 04:00 on 5 May.
Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Quote: "A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, likely from outside the city."
Advertisement:
Background: On the night of 4-5 May, explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.
Support UP or become our patron!