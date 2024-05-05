All Sections
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv once again

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 04:00
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv once again
An explosion. Stock photo: social media

A series of explosions, likely from outside the city, were heard in Kharkiv at around 04:00 on 5 May.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, likely from outside the city."

Background: On the night of 4-5 May, explosions were heard during a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

