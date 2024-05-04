Russians hit Kharkiv again

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv again on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders attacked Kharkiv once again.

Advertisement:

All relevant services have come to assess the scene."

Details: At 21:10, Ukraine's Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Previously:

At 16:20 on Saturday, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, causing a strong fire at a production facility in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district, with six people reported injured.

Two strikes by Russian Shahed attack drones were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 May. A total of four people were injured, including a child.

Support UP or become our patron!